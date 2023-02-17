Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,006.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Barclays started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

