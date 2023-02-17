Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

MOH stock opened at $292.97 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.21 and its 200-day moving average is $328.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

