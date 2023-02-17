IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,338 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 243.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,433,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,146,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

