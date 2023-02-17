IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Entegris by 781.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

