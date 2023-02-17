IFP Advisors Inc Has $100,000 Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in FTI Consulting by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FTI Consulting by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.69.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

