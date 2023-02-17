Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Holdings Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,283 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.15% of Employers worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 69,198 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Price Performance

Employers Dividend Announcement

Shares of EIG opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.27. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $46.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Employers Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.