Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,882.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,371 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 92,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,185 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,996.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,873.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,503.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

