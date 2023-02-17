Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

