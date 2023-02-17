Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BCH opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.34. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.