Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $414,639.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,881,365.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $414,639.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,854 shares of company stock worth $39,221,169. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 6.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.63. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $321.76. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of -126.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

