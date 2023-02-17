Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

