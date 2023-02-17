Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,861.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after buying an additional 15,682,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

