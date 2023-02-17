Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $1.39 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

AGG opened at $97.77 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

