Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,861,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $66.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.98, a P/E/G ratio of 929.39 and a beta of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

