Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 110,422 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 262.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,422 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.21% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 130,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 487,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

