Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $23.50 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

