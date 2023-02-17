Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 202.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $61,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -258.13 and a beta of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently -1,375.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading

