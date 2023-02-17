Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,597 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

