Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 76,069 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,069 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after buying an additional 911,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,942,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,883,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,920,000 after buying an additional 106,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $223,519.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $223,519.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,689 shares of company stock worth $971,962. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.15 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

