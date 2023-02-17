Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,899 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.9 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.