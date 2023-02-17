Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,506 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.90 ($7.42) in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.76%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

