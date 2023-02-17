Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,571.35 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,424.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,347.54.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

