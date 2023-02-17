Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

Shares of FSK opened at $19.63 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

