Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,649 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.63. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

