Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Avnet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,490,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,925,000 after acquiring an additional 292,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 953,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 130,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

