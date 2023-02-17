Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

