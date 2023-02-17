Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vistra by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after buying an additional 555,295 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vistra by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,841,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,937,000 after buying an additional 77,458 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Vistra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 113,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vistra by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.