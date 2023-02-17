Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

