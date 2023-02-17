Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

