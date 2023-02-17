Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.56, for a total transaction of $2,148,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.56, for a total value of $2,148,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,420 shares of company stock worth $58,880,049. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

