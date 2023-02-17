Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 149.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 23.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Articles

