Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,225 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

