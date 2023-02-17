11,116 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 19.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

AAP opened at $150.19 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $231.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

