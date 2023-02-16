Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc Purchases 72,440 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc acquired 72,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $1,153,969.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,505,086 shares in the company, valued at $262,926,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.1 %

Freshworks stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in Freshworks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

