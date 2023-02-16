S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $38.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

