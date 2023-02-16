SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,301 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of SEI Investments worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $560,432,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,565. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

