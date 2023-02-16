Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vector Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 38,126 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 1,659.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 260,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 245,642 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VGR opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

