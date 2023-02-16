Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after buying an additional 412,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NOW by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NOW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 118,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in NOW by 17.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,416,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 206,607 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th.

Shares of DNOW opened at $13.96 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.64.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

