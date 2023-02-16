Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AKR opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

AKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

