Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $637,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

