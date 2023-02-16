Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,632 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,771,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.10.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

