Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,925 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TAP opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Molson Coors Beverage

Several brokerages recently commented on TAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

