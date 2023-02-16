Kidder Stephen W Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kidder Stephen W increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

