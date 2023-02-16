Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Position Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,780 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,812,000 after buying an additional 671,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,139,000 after buying an additional 315,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,065,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,156,000 after buying an additional 120,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after buying an additional 325,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,343,000 after buying an additional 418,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.2 %

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

