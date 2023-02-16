Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Up 2.5 %

KELYA stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kelly Services

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.