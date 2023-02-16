Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.00 and a beta of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $107.41.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,422.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.