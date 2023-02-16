Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Ingredion worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,134,000 after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,324,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.