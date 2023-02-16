IFP Advisors Inc Buys 298 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $51.55.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.