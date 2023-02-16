Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,789 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,895.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.