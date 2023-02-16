Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 10,678 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 153,426 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,866.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,755 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 203,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,823.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

